Mother of 3 young children killed in Carroll County; 4th person charged with murder

Police arrested a fourth suspect in connection with a shooting that killed a 26-year-old mother in Carrollton.

Lareon Brown, a mother of three, was an innocent victim, her family told Channel 2’s Bryan Mims.

The shooting occurred early Sunday on Sixth Street as she and her sister were waiting for a ride home after attending a pajama party.

“I can’t get that image out of my head. My sister literally lost her life for nothing. She wasn’t involved. She was just having a good time,” said Brown’s sister, Netorian Crawford.

The shooting took place along a street lined with duplexes, where a fight broke out around 1:30 a.m., leading to gunfire.

Brown’s sister, Kathy Cheeks, was also injured, sustaining a gunshot wound to the leg.

“Lay Lay,” as she was known, leaves behind a 1-year-old, 4-year-old and 8-year-old.

Carrollton police announced the arrest of a fourth suspect, 34-year-old Geriguez Shadrion Lowery.

They previously arrested Cyntez Worthy and Jamine Hutchinson, both from Villa Rica, and Zontavius Vaughn of Carrollton.

All four were charged with murder and assault.

