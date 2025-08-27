Gwinnett County, business districts team up to expand Flock cameras coverage

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County has secured a five-year deal to maintain and expand its network of Flock cameras, which police say are crucial for crime prevention and resolution.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The agreement involves four community improvement districts contributing to the funding of the cameras, with the county covering 40% of the costs.

Officials said, since 2020, these cameras have been instrumental in recovering over 800 stolen vehicles and locating more than 800 wanted individuals.

“The Gwinnett Police Situational Awareness and Crime Response Center has played a significant role in helping us keep our community safe,” Gwinnett County Chief J.D. McClure told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson.

TRENDING STORIES:

Jake Wiener from the Electronic Privacy Information Center raised concerns, stating, “It collects data from every person who drives by a Flock camera. It’s surveilling you as much as it’s surveilling a mass murderer as much as it’s surveilling a shoplifter.”

The community improvement districts involved in the deal are Gateway85, Gwinnett Place, Sugarloaf, and Evermore. These districts will collectively contribute around $250,000 annually to fund the camera system.

The Flock cameras are part of a larger network linked to the county’s Crime Response Center, which has been involved in over 1,500 cases in the past year.

Chief McClure emphasized the collaboration between the police department and community stakeholders, which allows for enhanced emergency response capabilities.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group