Suspect wanted after man shot during fight inside Cheetah Lounge

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are searching for a suspect connected to a shooting that happened inside a midtown strip club earlier this month.

On Aug. 1, APD received a call just before 1 a.m. about shots fired at the Cheetah Lounge on Spring Street. When they responded, officers found a man who had been shot multiple times inside the club.

Police said it appears there was a fight inside the club before the shooting.

Now, Crime Stoppers Atlanta and APD are seeking the public’s help in identifying the shooter.

On Wednesday, authorities released photos of the suspect involved, who they said ran away from the club.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for anyone with information on the suspect.

Tipsters can submit information anonymously by calling 404-577-8477, texting CSGA to 738477 or submitting a tip online at crimestoppersatlanta.org

The 28-year-old victim, who was shot, is expected to be OK.

