Alleged gang member shows off gun during recorded jail call, sheriff says

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A man is behind bars after a recorded jail call showed him and known gang members displaying guns at his home, deputies said.

The arrest occurred when deputies and detectives from the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office executed a search and arrest warrant at Mikah Wilson’s home on Davis Mill Road.

According to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, the incident unfolded after a recorded jail call revealed Wilson and his associates, known gang members, brandishing guns on video.

Deputies arrived at Wilson’s home with warrants, leading to a brief struggle before Wilson was arrested.

Two other people present at the scene were also detained. One of them had an outstanding warrant in Paulding County, according to the sheriff’s office.

