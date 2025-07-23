Gwinnett Commissioners approve funding for Gas South Arena renovations

The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution to help finance an expansion and renovation of Gas South Arena.

According to an announcement from the commission, the resolution commits the county to a partnership with the Gwinnett Convention and Visitors Bureau to pay for Gas South Arena to get enhanced security, more parking, more concession options and updated technology.

The proposed improvements are expected to cost between $170 to $176 million, according to GCVB President and CEO Stan Hall.

He presented the plan for expansion and upgrades on April 1.

“Gwinnett County’s support for the Gas South Arena renovation underscores our continued dedication to maintaining the Gwinnett Standard of excellence for county investments,” said Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson.

Citing the arena’s more than 20 years of economic benefits for the county, Hendrickson said “modernizing and expanding these facilities, we’re ensuring that the Gas South District will continue to be a source of pride and a draw to Gwinnett County for generations to come.”

County officials said the project’s funding will be come from a combination of sources, including reserve cash and bond financing.

“The Gas South District illustrates Gwinnett’s hospitality at the highest level,” District 1 Commissioner Kirkland Carden, whose district includes the arena. “With conventions, performances, and events that enrich our communities culturally, these facility upgrades will ensure we’re able to continue providing a high-quality experience at the center. Modern amenities, quicker concessions and a new parking deck will keep Gwinnett at the center of metro Atlanta’s entertainment scene while creating new opportunities for local businesses.”

County officials said plans for the renovation include:

Enhanced Security and Welcome Experience: Installation of state-of-the-art security equipment integrated into a redesigned, welcoming front entrance that reflects the campus’s aesthetic beauty.

Installation of state-of-the-art security equipment integrated into a redesigned, welcoming front entrance that reflects the campus’s aesthetic beauty. Transformed Front Lobby: Removal of existing curved wooden walls to create an open space featuring digital components and permanent merchandise stands.

Removal of existing curved wooden walls to create an open space featuring digital components and permanent merchandise stands. Elevated Food and Beverage Options: Addition of lobby bars, built-in bars throughout the venue and modernized concession stands with grab-and-go technology.

Addition of lobby bars, built-in bars throughout the venue and modernized concession stands with grab-and-go technology. Premium Seating Additions: New loge seating and expanded premium products to provide additional partnership assets.

New loge seating and expanded premium products to provide additional partnership assets. Technology Upgrades: Installation of upgraded video screens and digital technology throughout the venue.

Installation of upgraded video screens and digital technology throughout the venue. Expanded Parking: Construction of a multi-level parking deck to replace surface parking and accommodate increased attendance.

