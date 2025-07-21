SPECIAL DELIVERY: Douglas Co. deputy helps escort couple to hospital after baby born in backseat

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A newborn couldn’t wait to make her grand entrance into the world. Her mother had her while they were en route to the hospital, and they got some help with their special delivery on the way.

Channel 2’s Tom Jones saw a post about the baby being born in the backseat and a Douglas County deputy escorting them to the hospital. He arranged for everyone to meet again, and the family could thank the deputy.

“Hey,” Michelle Mosley said to Dep. L. Tobias.

“How y’all doing?” he replied.

Nathan Jones and his fiancée are doing better than the last time they saw Deputy Tobias. During the meeting, the deputy couldn’t take his eyes off the newborn.

“Nice to meet you, Milena. Again,” he said, adding emphasis to “again.”

The first time the deputy met Milena, she was minutes into her new life outside of the womb.

The family shared a doorbell video that shows Mosley in labor and getting into their SUV to head to the hospital on July 13. However, the trip didn’t go as planned.

“As soon as we got out of the driveway, I shot the baby out,” Mosley said.

The family shared with Jones an image of the baby born in the backseat.

Jones began speeding down Fairburn Road.

“I was running red lights and everything,” Nathan Jones said.

That’s when he saw Deputy Tobias. He didn’t want to get pulled over for speeding.

“I pulled over. I was like, ‘Can we please get an escort? She just had a baby.’”

Deputy Tobias was confused.

“I thought he said she was having a baby. She had had the baby, he said.

Tobias not only escorted them to the hospital, he also kept assisting once the couple arrived at the hospital.

“When we pulled in, he was helping. He was moving the cones. I guess they had like roadwork or something going on. But he was helping completely,” Mosley recalled.

You’d think Deputy Tobias was a seasoned veteran; however, he was still in training.

“That’s on-the-job training there. You never know something like that was going to happen,” Tobias said.

The family thanked the deputy for going above and beyond.

“You don’t get to hear too many good things about cops, so it was just a blessing,” Mosley explained.

Milena is now eight days old and doing just fine. Her mother says she had what’s called a spontaneous vaginal birth. That’s where she doesn’t take any medicine, and there’s no inducements to deliver the child.

It’s all natural, and she says the baby comes out very fast. She says this is her third one. They all came out quickly, Mosley says.

