Georgia Rep. announces $1.6 million award to Gwinnett County DOT from safe streets program

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia Rep. Lucy McBath announced $1.6 million was awarded to the Gwinnett County Department of Transportation from the Safe Streets and Roads For All program.

According to McBath’s office, the money will be used to test new speed management treatments, gather enhanced analytical data and integrate new traffic technologies to help plan and evaluate safety interventions.

“Gwinnett County continues to set a strong example for the metro Atlanta region in pursuing new and unique ways to grow while keeping an emphasis on safety and equity,” McBath said, expressing her gratitude to Buttigieg and the Biden-Harris Administration for the federal investment, which comes from 2021′s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“I was proud to lend my support to the county’s application for the Safe Streets and Roads for All grant, and I am pleased that our nation’s Department of Transportation recognizes the need for this funding in such an important part of our state,” she added.

McBath’s office said she requested the funds in an application she submitted to U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in May, according to her office.

Explaining part of the need for the funds and their intended uses, McBath’s office noted that there were 283 traffic fatalities in Gwinnett County from 2017 to 2021.

The office’s announcement said Gwinnett County’s status as a rapidly growing county with more than one million residents created a higher safety concern for those on the road, especially with a 25-year growth forecast.

“This federal grant represents a significant investment in the future of Gwinnett’s transportation infrastructure,” Gwinnett County Transportation Director Lewis Cooksey said in a statement. “By integrating advanced technologies and data analytics, we will not only enhance our ability to identify and address safety concerns but also create a more efficient and responsive transportation network. Our goal is to protect vulnerable roadway users and promote safer commuting options for everyone in our rapidly growing community.”

In Gwinnett County, the funding will be used for their Safety Action Plan.

