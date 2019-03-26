GBI investigating allegations that someone hacked judge's computer

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - This story has just about everything: A superior court judge who thinks her computer might have been hacked, a district attorney accused in a court filing of potentially being the hacker, a state investigation -- and that's just the beginning.
Sources confirm Gwinnett County Superior Court Judge Kathryn Schrader hired a private investigator last February to see if someone was hacking into her computer.
“There are consequences to every action,” Schrader said. “I don't know what happened that day.”
TRENDING STORIES:
Noted private eye TJ Ward told Channel 2’s Gwinnett County bureau chief, Tony Thomas, he brought in a computer forensic expert to remotely monitor the judge’s system for irregularities.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate the suspected hack. Thomas worked the phones all day Tuesday, talking to the key people involved.
The connection the allegations have to a convicted child molester, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}