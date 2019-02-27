0 DragonCon co-founder took pictures of girl inside doctor's office, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - One of the co-founders of Atlanta’s massive science fiction and fantasy convention, DragonCon, is back behind bars.

Channel 2’s Tony Thomas has learned that Ed Kramer is accused of taking an unauthorized photo of 7-year-old girl at a Lawrenceville doctor’s office.

Kramer was just released from house arrest this past December.

Kramer was first arrested in Gwinnett County on Aug. 25, 2000, on accusations that he sexually abused three teenage boys. But he was believed to be physically incapable to stand trial due to spinal and respiratory problems and was released on bond. He resigned from DragonCon the same year.

Kramer was under house arrest for several years, but was later allowed to travel between Georgia and New Jersey or New York to receive medical treatments or visit his ailing mother. But he was required to report his location weekly and was not to have unsupervised contact with children under 16, according to the bond conditions.

In September 2011, Kramer was arrested in Milford, Conn., when he was allegedly found alone in a hotel room with a 14-year-old boy.

Kramer claimed to be a guardian of the child, who had a role in a low-budget movie that was being filmed in town, Gwinnett County District Attorney Danny Porter previously said.

Kramer fought extradition to Georgia, but he lost an appeal to the Connecticut Court of Appeals that would have stopped his return.

He later pleaded guilty as part of a plea agreement. He was sentenced to 34 months of house arrest and had to register as a sex offender. Kramer was also ordered to pay each of his victims $100,000.

He is currently being held at the Gwinnett County Jail.

