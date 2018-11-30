Gas prices fall below $2 a gallon in parts of metro

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Gas prices across the metro have started to plummet, with some areas showing prices less than $2 a gallon.
Channel 2’s Dave Huddleston spent the day on Thursday looking into gas prices throughout the metro.
In Lawrenceville, he found the Chevron station at Five Forks Trickum and Johnson roads selling regular unleaded gas for $1.98.
Kenneth Bryant drives full-time for Uber and wasn't about to pass up on the low prices he found.
"I’ve got to jump on it. As a matter of fact, I was about to take a picture of it (the price sign) and show my wife,” Bryant told Huddleston.
Less than two miles away at this Murphy Gas Station on Lawrenceville Highway, regular unleaded is $2.02 a gallon -- but even less with the right credit card. With a Walmart card, you could save 3 cents more, or $1.99 a gallon.
The owner of an Exxon station in the same area, Shafquat Chowdhury, told Huddleston the price is always low in that area of Gwinnett County.
“It's the competition, I won't say the price is that low, but we have to keep with the market," Chowdhury said.
AAA reported that the average price of regular gas in metro Atlanta is $2.32 a gallon, about 15 cents less than the national average.
Crude oil prices are at about $57 a barrel, which has also helped the price of gas. That's the lowest price of the year.
Energy observers say the good prices may not last. Oil producing countries are expecting to meet Dec. 6 and crude oil could increase, causing gas prices to jump.
