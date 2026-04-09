French Bulldog stolen after hopping out of owner’s car in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A French Bulldog is back with its owner after being stolen in a Gwinnett County parking lot last month.

Police say they received a report of the dog hopping out of the running car while the owner was briefly inside a store.

Security camera footage showed a group of people pick up the dog, put it in their car, go into the store and then leave with the dog.

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Investigators found a social media post showing people who said they had “stolen” the dog.

Police went to their home, but they were not there. Instead, investigators spoke with them over the phone.

But the women gave conflicting stories about what they did with the dog. Both said they did not know where it was.

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Before detectives left, a family member said they would help locate the dog. A short time later, the family member called and said they had the dog.

Officers came back, retrieved the dog and returned it to its owner.

It’s unclear if the women involved were charged.

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