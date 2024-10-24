Former Gwinnett bus driver accused of attacking, choking 12-year-old on bus

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County bus driver was fired from the district after she allegedly attacked a seventh-grader on a bus.

It was inside a school bus one Monday morning where police say a former school bus driver assaulted a 12-year-old student.

According to an arrest warrant, Rhodesia Ealey “slapped, punched and choked a 7th-grade student” on a bus at McConnell Middle School.

Gwinnett County School police charged her with simple battery and she was booked into jail on Monday.

"We expect adults to know how to handle children. They're going to try adults but there's no reason to put your hands on other people's children," parent Maya Watson said.

“We expect adults to know how to handle children. They’re going to try adults but there’s no reason to put your hands on other people’s children,” parent Maya Watson said.

