Former Clayton County teacher, DJ charged in Valentine’s Day burglary

DULUTH, Ga. — A former Clayton County high school teacher is facing a felony charge after police say he was caught on camera burglarizing a business in Duluth.

Brannon Nelson, a former vocational teacher and part-time DJ, is charged with second-degree burglary after investigators say surveillance video linked him to a break-in at a metal fabrication business on North Berkley Lake Road.

According to Duluth police, video shows a black Hummer with a trailer pulling up to the closed business on Valentine’s Day. A second unidentified man arrived shortly after in a rental truck. Investigators say the pair stole $35,000 worth of stage panels.

Police told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson the men returned to the same location 10 days later and took additional items.

At the scene, the Hummer’s license plate was covered. But Duluth’s Real Time Crime Center tracked the SUV through city cameras.

A license plate reader later captured the uncovered tag, which led officers to Nelson, according to police.

Detectives say they recovered surveillance footage, photographs, and even the vehicle’s wheels as evidence.

Nelson turned himself in last month and was still employed with Clayton County Schools. Currently, he’s out on bond.

A district spokesperson says he “has an inactive employment status with Clayton County Public Schools.”

