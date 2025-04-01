3 Fort Stewart soldiers who died during Lithuania training exercise identified

FORT STEWART, Ga. — Three of the four soldiers from Fort Stewart, Georgia who died during a training exercise while overseas last week have been identified.

U.S. Army officials say Sgt. Jose Duenez Jr., 25, of Joliet, Illinois, Sgt. Edvin F. Franco, 25, of Glendale, California and Pfc. Dante D. Taitano, 21, of Dededo, Guam were among the soldiers killed.

The soldiers went missing on March 25 in their M88A2 Hercules armored recovery vehicle while conducting a mission to repair and tow an immobilized tactical vehicle in the town of Pabradė, Lithuania.

A search discovered the vehicle submerged in a swamp on March 26, and several agencies assisted in the days-long effort to remove it.

Officials confirmed on Monday that Duenez, Franco and Taitano’s bodies had been recovered.

The fourth and final soldier’s body was recovered on Tuesday. Officials say they are still notifying that soldier’s family.

“This loss is simply devastating,” said Maj. Gen. Christopher Norrie, the 3rd Infantry Division commanding general. “These men were honored Soldiers of the Marne Division. We are wrapping our arms around the families and loved ones of our Soldiers during incredibly difficult time.”

All three soldiers were M1 Abrams tank system maintainers.

Duenez spent more than seven years in the Army. He was previously deployed to Poland and Germany.

“We remember Jose not just for what he has done for the unit, but for the way he made us feel inspired to give our best each day. His legacy is a personal reminder of the leader we all aspire to be. He will forever be a part of the Diesel Family,” said Capt. Madyson K. Wellens.

Franco completed his basic training at Fort Benning, Georgia before arriving at Fort Stewart in Feb. 2019. He had previously deployed to Korea and Germany.

“Words cannot fully express our gratitude for the impact he made, but we will honor his memory every day, remembering how his remarkable spirit touched our lives in countless ways. He will forever be a part of the Diesel Family,” said Wellens.

Tatitano spent almost two years in the Army. He also completed his basic training at Fort Benning, Georgia before arriving at Fort Stewart in Oct. 2023.

“Pfc. Dante Taitano will always be remembered as the spark of the team. He wore a smile on his face no matter the environment or task and constantly brought the team together with his charisma and laughter,” said Cpt. Matthew Lund.

