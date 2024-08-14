Firefighters smash windows in desperate attempt to save man, dog from burning Gwinnett home

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Firefighters rescued a man from a burning home early Wednesday morning, but unfortunately, the family dog did not survive.

Yvonne Longmire and her family of five were jolted awake when smoke quickly filled their Gwinnett County house.

Everyone managed to crawl to safety except for Longmire’s brother, who was trapped in his room.

“The smoke was coming for us, it was real black,” Longmire said, describing the terrifying moments.

Longmire told Channel 2′s Matt Johnson that her brother could not leave his room because “he’s mentally challenged, he was scared and panicked and just stayed in the room.”

When firefighters arrived at the home on River Drive near Lawrenceville around 2:30 a.m., Longmire urgently pleaded with them to rescue her brother.

“I told them, ‘Please go get my brother out the house,’” Longmire said.

The first floor of the house partially collapsed so firefighters had to act quickly and creatively.

“The fire department came and knocked the windows out and saved him, and got him out,” Longmire said.

Her brother was taken to a hospital to recover from his injuries.

Firefighters also rescued a dog from the home, but sadly, it did not survive.

Authorities said the cause of the fire was an accidental electrical issue.

The Red Cross is assisting the family with their immediate needs.

“The Red Cross basically ensures they have a roof over their head for the night,” said Bernie Wasserman from the American Red Cross.

Longmire said recovery from the fire will be a long process, and she will be leaning on her faith for strength.

“All I can do is pray to the good Lord and see me through this,” she said.

