0 Family trying to make sense of robbery crew shooting that left teen dead

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The family of a teenager killed while part of what police say was a robbery crew is sharing their grief.

Police told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Tony Thomas that they believe they are building a pretty good picture of the events leading up to the death, but for the family of the 16-year-old who died, they aren't sure if they will ever understand it all.

Junior Gutierriez, 16, and a man were shot and killed along Indian Trail Road. Police say the two were part of a robbery crew and a would-be victim opened fire.

"It was the wrong time and wrong guys," said Carlos Romero. "We are just trying to stick together in this hard situation. It's not easy to accept it."

Gwinnett County police charged the three surviving members of the crew with murder. They will likely face another murder charge in connection with the death of Erik Vargas, who died hours after the shooting.

Investigators say the three survivors first lied to police, claiming they were the victims of an interstate road rage incident.

Through a translator, Gutierriez's mother, Oralia Guitierrez, told Thomas she didn't know where her son had gone Tuesday night.

She said she's been told her son had no idea any robbery was about to happen.

"He was just a victim of what was going on," Oralia Guitierrez said.

Police have not said that publicly.

Oralia Guitierrez is happy the others now face charges.

"They should be responsible and make justice for what's going on because they were in there and it went down," Oralia Guitierrez said.

Gwinnett police are still looking for the shooter.

The Gutierrez family has launched a GoFundMe account to try and raise money for funeral expenses.

