Duluth man sentenced to life in prison for raping teenager

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Duluth man has been sentenced to life in prison for sexually assaulting a teenager.

A Gwinnett County jury found Anthony Dontae Murphy, Jr., 25, guilty of five counts of rape.

The victim reported the assault to police in July 2024. She told police that Murphy assaulted her multiple times in August 2020.

She said Murphy used a butter knife to enter the room where she was sleeping.

She said the first time he entered her room, she woke up to him lying in bed next to her.

Several nights later, she said she woke up to him having non-consensual sex with her.

She testified that this happened at least five times.

She said she was afraid of Murphy and was scared to tell him “no” because she had witnessed him beating another woman multiple times.

“This defendant’s behavior is despicable,” District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson said. “We are pleased with the verdict and the sentence, and we pray that this victim has been able to heal physically, emotionally, spiritually and mentally from this.”

