Drivers brace for headaches before GDOT begins bridge replacement project

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Department of Transportation will start a project to replace a 50-year-old bridge in Gwinnett County on Monday.
Channel 2's Berndt Petersen is in northeast Gwinnett, where crews will begin work to replace the overpass on Spout Springs Road over I-85.
Some residents in NE Gwinnett say rebab of this bridge will give them headaches 5pm pic.twitter.com/V3aQWhKC6N— Berndt Petersen (@BPetersenWSB) January 15, 2019
Residents are concerned about delays for drivers -- but also for emergency vehicles and schools.
We're talking to parents, who say they have been warned buses will run late, for Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
