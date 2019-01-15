  • Drivers brace for headaches before GDOT begins bridge replacement project

    By: Berndt Petersen

    Updated:

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Department of Transportation will start a project to replace a 50-year-old bridge in Gwinnett County on Monday.

    Channel 2's Berndt Petersen is in northeast Gwinnett, where crews will begin work to replace the overpass on Spout Springs Road over I-85. 

    Residents are concerned about delays for drivers -- but also for emergency vehicles and schools. 

    We're talking to parents, who say they have been warned buses will run late, for Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories