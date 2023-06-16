Driver killed after hitting a curb on busy Fulton County parkway, GSP says

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A major Fulton County road has been reopened after a deadly crash investigation.

Georgia State Patrol told Channel 2 Action News at 4:40 a.m. Friday, troopers received reports of a single-vehicle crash on Langford Parkway Westbound near Stanton Road.

According to the investigation, the driver of a 2003 Monte Carlo was speeding and lost control of his vehicle before hitting a curb.

After hitting the curb, the vehicle overturned, struck a utility light pole and an embankment.

Troopers confirmed that the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the driver has not been released.

The investigation remains ongoing.

