Drug dealing menu found in Atlanta home features mushroom-infused chocolate, Oxycodone and more

ATLANTA — Two unrelated drug raids in separate Atlanta neighborhoods led to some interesting finds.

Atlanta police say in the last two days, they have raided two homes connected to gangs.

“You can see this is a residential area. You can see children playing in the yards, so it’s really important that we address this type of crime,” Lt. Robert Albertini said.

Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne and a videographer were the only ones there when Atlanta police raided a home on Kenilworth Drive where they found a gun and nine pounds of marijuana.

“Hey, did you guys break the law?” Winne asked the suspects being arrested. They laughed in response.

Police say the house is a wholesale drug house that they believe has had more drugs inside than they found.

The day before, police raided another home on Claire Drive where three men were arrested and several stolen guns were found.

Inside the home, officers found what appeared to be a pricing menu for several drugs including Polkadot, a chocolate bar laced with mushrooms, Percocet, mushrooms and “drank.”

They say they also found 40 suspected Oxycodone pills and some pills that resemble counterfeit pills APD recently confiscated that contained fentanyl.

Officers also found psilocybin mushrooms and 13 pounds of mushroom-infused chocolate bars.

Lt. Albertini says that while they found gang paraphernalia in both homes, no one arrested is facing gang charges.

