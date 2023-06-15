16-year-old Ga. boy and his puppy shot while on walk around his neighborhood, police say

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Police have arrested a man they say shot a teenage boy who was walking his puppy in a Milledgeville neighborhood.

Police said the 16-year-old and a friend were walking the puppy on Laura Court Saturday night when several men who were standing in the area began shooting at them.

The 16-year-old, who has not been identified, was shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital. His identity and condition have not been released.

The puppy was shot in the leg and belly. Baldwin County animal services responded and took the puppy to the hospital. The puppy’s condition has also not been released.

Detectives arrested 20-year-old Jacquavious James on Wednesday morning. He’s been charged with aggravated assault, cruelty to children in the 1st and 3rd degrees, cruelty to animals, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

It’s unclear if the 16-year-old was the intended target.

