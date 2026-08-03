MLB trade deadline: Atlanta Braves roster moves so far

ATLANTA — The countdown for Major League Baseball’s trade deadline is coming down to the wire. Teams have until 6 p.m. Monday to make their final trades for the season.

Arguably the biggest move has already happened after the Detroit Tigers traded pitcher Tarik Skubal to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday.

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The Atlanta Braves had been rumored as a possible destination for Skubal. The team has made a few moves ahead of the Monday deadline.

The Braves acquired outfielder Lane Thomas and left-handed pitcher Bailey Falter from the Kansas City Royals. Atlanta sent two minor league pitchers, Lucas Braun and Carter Holton, to Kansas City.

Thomas will join the Braves on Tuesday for their series against the Miami Marlins. Falter will join Triple-A Gwinnett.

And late Sunday night, Atlanta added another arm to their roster. The Braves acquired right-handed pitcher Tyler Mahle from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for right-handed pitcher Anthony Molina.

General manager Alex Anthopolous expects Mahle to make his Braves debut in their road series against the New York Yankees.

Check back for updates on the Braves trades throughout the day.

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