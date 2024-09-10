DeKalb teacher accused of having ‘obscene internet contact’ with 14-year-old, held without bond

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County teacher is behind bars, charged with multiple crimes against a child.

The Gwinnett County Police Department said Marcus Knight, 49, was arrested last week after a child’s mother discovered sexually explicit conversations between her child, 14, and Knight.

Police said Knight was supposed to meet the child, but officers showed up instead.

“During his arrest, Marcus was in possession of multiple high-level THC vape cartridges,” Gwinnett County police said in a news release Tuesday.

Officers said the victim was not a student of Knight’s.

Knight has been charged with aggravated child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes, and obscene internet contact with a child.

Police said more charges could be coming against Knight. He is currently being held without bond.

Anyone with more information in this case is asked to Gwinnett police at 770-513-5300, or you can call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

