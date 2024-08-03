DeKalb man caught on camera banging on woman’s door before she was murdered gets life in prison

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County man will spend the rest of his life in prison after he shot and killed his girlfriend and business partner in Gwinnett County last year.

Kevin Lamar Matchen, 51, was found guilty of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon for the October 2023 death of 45-year-old Alysia Darice Scott.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“We send our condolences to Ms. Scott’s family,” District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson said. “It is terrible to see domestic violence on any level, and tragically when it ends in death. We will hold this defendant accountable for his actions so that Ms. Scott, her family, and her loved ones can have justice.”

Scott was found dead by a neighbor on Oct. 18, 2023 on her sofa. When police arrived, they found Scott with a gunshot wound to the head.

Matchen told police that the two had returned to their home from dinner the previous night. He also told police he went to DeKalb County to retrieve some tools for a job the next day and met with a friend at a hotel on Memorial Drive.

TRENDING STORIES:

When he returned home around 4 a.m., Matchen told police he found the garage door and the inner-garage door open, and Scott slumped over on the couch.

He told police that the two had a “good night” without arguing, however, neighbors told police that the couple had been arguing the evening before she was killed. Text messages exchanged between the couple did not corroborate Matchen’s story as they showed a consistent patten of disagreements.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

During the course of their investigation, police found doorbell camera footage showing Matchen banging on the door at 10:30 p.m., the night of the murder and trying to conceal his identity with a flashlight. Matchen was also seen on traffic cameras and Scott’s phone was also in his possession during that time.

Matchen was sentenced to life in prison plus 15 years.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Floyd County GDC officers arrested by the GBI Floyd County Sheriff’s Office officials contacted the GBI on June 5 and made the request after learning of the inmate being assaulted.





©2024 Cox Media Group