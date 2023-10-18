Woman’s body found inside Gwinnett home, police investigating her death as suspicious

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police are investigating a “suspicious death” of a woman whose body was found inside a home.

Officers are on Sheree Trail in unincorporated Stone Mountain. Police said it originally came in as a medical call on Wednesday morning.

When they arrived, officers found a woman in her mid-40s dead inside the home. It’s unclear how long the woman had been dead inside the home before the 911 medical call was made.

The woman’s name has not been released.

The Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit are currently on scene investigating.

Channel 2′s Matt Johnson is on the scene working to learn more.

