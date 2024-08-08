Dad on trial after wife beats 8-year-old to death with rolling pin says he forgives her

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County father is on trial for the murder of his daughter, even though he’s not accused of killing her.

Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson was outside the courthouse Thursday, where Cledir Barros is accused of not doing enough to prevent his daughter’s death.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said 8-year-old Sayra Barros’s stepmother, Natiela Barros, savagely beat the child to death with a wooden rolling pin in January.

Barros is accused of playing a role in her death too and has been accused of second-degree murder. Hours after police said Natiela Barros killed the child, he described her to detectives as “a wonderful woman.”

TRENDING STORIES:

“I know it’s not her, so I forgive her,” Barros said. “I understand who’s behind it.”

Detective Angela Carter testified Thursday that Sayra asked her stepmother for help before she eventually died from her injuries.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“She was suffering and your wife did nothing to help her. Nothing,” Carter said. “She let her die slowly and painfully.”

Cledir Barros showed little emotion in the interrogation videos from the day of Sayra’s death.

Police said Natiela Barros called him at around 12:30 p.m. after the beating and he told her they would pray together. Police said no one called 911 for another 90 minutes after Sayra died.

Police accuse Cledir Barros of leaving Sayra alone with Natiela despite a known history of physical abuse by his wife.

Cledir Barros told police they were trying to change.

“She was overboard, so I told her, ‘Don’t hit the kids,’ because we need to work on that part,” he said.

17-month-old drowns in bathtub. Father claims he was asleep when it happened

©2024 Cox Media Group