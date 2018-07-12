Community rallies around Gwinnett principal who lost most of family in fatal wreck

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A tragic loss for a Gwinnett County middle school principal after two of his children and their mother were killed in a crash along Interstate 75 south in Tennessee on Sunday.
Ben Bachman is an assistant principal at Richards Middle School in Lawrenceville.
He is now in Tennessee with his 10-year-old son who is the only survivor the fatal wreck.
How the community is rallying around Bachman, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4.
Tennessee State Police said the family’s car drove into the back of a tractor trailer that was stopped on I-75 in Campbell County on Sunday.
Lauren Bachman, 15, and Daniel Bachman, 13, along with their mother Rebecca, were killed.
A GoFundMe account has raised for than $17,000 for Bachman and his remaining son.
