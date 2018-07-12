  • Community rallies around Gwinnett principal who lost most of family in fatal wreck

    By: Lori Wilson

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A tragic loss for a Gwinnett County middle school principal after two of his children and their mother were killed in a crash along Interstate 75 south in Tennessee on Sunday.

    Ben Bachman is an assistant principal at Richards Middle School in Lawrenceville. 

    He is now in Tennessee with his 10-year-old son who is the only survivor the fatal wreck.

    Tennessee State Police said the family’s car drove into the back of a tractor trailer that was stopped on I-75 in Campbell County on Sunday.

    Lauren Bachman, 15, and Daniel Bachman, 13, along with their mother Rebecca, were killed. 

    A GoFundMe account has raised for than $17,000 for Bachman and his remaining son. 

