Child hit by SUV in Gwinnett County, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett Police are responding to a serious accident involving a child.
Police said a child was hit by an SUV early Tuesday morning.
We have reporters and photographers on the way to the scene for LIVE updates on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
Channel 2's Tony Thomas broke the news on Twitter.
Breaking: person hit by a car (possibly a child) near Jimmy Carter Blvd and South Norcross Tucker Road . @GwinnettPd accident investigation unit being activated which normally means at least serious injuries . @wsbtv @wsbradio pic.twitter.com/bpXeEmyBDW— Tony Thomas (@TonyThomasWSB) August 13, 2019
All southbound lanes of South Norcross Tucker Road have been shut down.
The child has been transported to a local hospital, according to police.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}