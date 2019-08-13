  • Child hit by SUV in Gwinnett County, police say

    By: Tony Thomas

    Updated:

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett Police are responding to a serious accident involving a child. 

    Police said a child was hit by an SUV early Tuesday morning.

    We have reporters and photographers on the way to the scene for LIVE updates on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

    Channel 2's Tony Thomas broke the news on Twitter.

    All southbound lanes of South Norcross Tucker Road have been shut down.

    The child has been transported to a local hospital, according to police.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories