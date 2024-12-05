Changes coming to Gwinnett County to reduce heavy traffic flow along popular highway

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County is moving forward with plans to ease congestion along Highway 316, starting with a major improvement at the often-clogged intersection of Hi-Hope Road.

The intersection will be replaced with an overpass to eliminate the stop and improve flow. The project is part of a broader plan to reduce traffic stops on the highway leading to Athens.

“It’s real crazy sometimes,” said Keith Easton, a driver in the area. “If you’re not careful, you can get trapped in there.”

On Tuesday, Gwinnett County Commissioners approved a plan to begin relocating utilities in preparation for Georgia Department of Transportation construction next year.

Rebecca Shelton, who leads Gwinnett’s Department of Water Resources, said crews will start moving water mains and sewer lines ahead of construction.

“It takes a while to get started, so while they’re getting started, we’ll be getting our relocations completed next year,” said Shelton.

The improvements will include more interchanges and frontage roads along Highway 316, aiming to alleviate congestion in other areas like Fence Road and Cedars Road. Drivers say the upgrades cannot come soon enough.

“We’re going to need it,” said Easton, “because of all these commuters coming back and forth every day.”

