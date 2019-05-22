Busy Gwinnett road will be shut down for days following tractor-trailer crash

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A Gwinnett County road will remain closed for days after a tractor-trailer overturned and burst into flames during the afternoon rush hour.
Gwinnett County police said extensive repairs need to be made to Duluth Highway before they can reopen it, which they say will take days.
The repairs that need to be made and the impact it will have on your commute
