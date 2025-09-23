Suspect identified after being killed by homeowner when he smashed window with propane tank

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police have identified a burglary suspect who was shot and killed by a homeowner on Monday morning.

Police have identified the deceased suspect as 25-year-old Kylen Sunday of Ohio.

Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson was live on Channel 2 Action News at 5:00 at the home on Redbark Court near Lawrenceville.

The family told Johnson that Sunday was a complete stranger.

They added that once Sunday was inside their home, he took off his clothes and began throwing things around.

“This is such a calm neighborhood. We’ve lived here for over 20 years and nothing like this has ever occurred,” Michelle said. The family member didn’t disclose their last name.

They say he got in by grabbing a propane tank from the backyard and smashing a window with it.

Police say that as they arrived at the home, Sunday was still inside with the family. But when they entered to arrest him, Sunday was shot by the homeowner.

He ultimately died of his injuries.

Michelle says this incident has rattled her family but she’s glad this happened away from her nearly 1-year-old daughter.

