74-year-old man recovering after dog attack in Jonesboro neighborhood

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A 74-year-old man is recovering after he was attacked by dogs during his daily walk in Jonesboro.

Neighbors say it’s the latest in a series of recent incidents that have left them on edge.

Paul Jordan said he was on his usual stroll Sunday afternoon when the dogs came at him.

Clayton County Police confirmed they responded to a dog bite call just after 5 p.m.

Neighbors rushed to help and called for an ambulance.

People living nearby told Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers they are so concerned about safety that they now carry sticks or golf clubs on walks.

