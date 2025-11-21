Buddy Carter wants ICE agents to come to metro Atlanta. Opponents say he’s ‘scapegoating immigrants’

ATLANTA — A Georgia Congressman wants to see a surge in immigration raids across metro Atlanta after a new report shows nearly 500,000 undocumented immigrants living in Georgia.

Gwinnett County is home to a large immigrant population.

There are people there who are worried there will be a surge in ICE raids like the ones seen in Charlotte.

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter said he wants the raids to keep Georgians safe. Opponents say he’s scapegoating immigrants.

“Yes, I have sent a letter to ICE and to DHS to send more resources to Atlanta,” Carter told Channel 2’s Richard Elliot on Friday. “Atlantans, Georgians, they need to feel safe. That’s why we need the extra resources from the federal government, from DHS and ICE, to make sure that we are getting rid of these dangerous illegal immigrants that are here in this country.”

TRENDING STORIES:

“I thought it was despicable,” Democratic state Sen. Nabilah Islam Parkes said, who represents parts of Gwinnett County.

Back in the spring, we saw anti-ICE protesters marching through Norcross.

She accused Carter of trying to deflect attention away from President Donald Trump and the economy.

“I think it’s the tactics of a failed politician trying to deflect blame, because right now, we have an affordability crisis, and it’s the Republicans who are to blame. And he’s trying to scapegoat immigrants,” Parkes said.

Meanwhile, people across metro Atlanta are on edge for any surge in ice activity.

When people in southeast Atlanta saw military helicopters flying low on Wednesday night, social media lit up with rumors of an ICE raid. It wasn’t. It was an unrelated military exercise. Still, people are worried.

Stephan Sellers is with a group organizing many of these anti-ICE marches.

“What we’re seeing is that, yes, you know, immigrant communities are very scared, because they’re being scapegoated right now by these far-right sections of the political class,” Sellers said.

Elliot reached out to Homeland Security for a comment.

In a statement, they said, “We will go anywhere and everywhere to arrest the worst criminal illegal aliens who threaten the safety of Americans.”

Other than that, they said, they cannot discuss future operations.

©2025 Cox Media Group