0 Brothers win national championship in countrywide entrepreneurial competition

ATLANTA - Two juniors from South Gwinnett High School have been awarded $2,500 at the inaugural Youth Entrepreneurs Summit Big Idea National Competition.

Youth Entrepreneurs is a yearlong high school elective program that instills the business skills, creative risk-taking and personal values necessary to succeed in today’s market — and in life.

Darion and DeAndre Nelson, twin brothers, were named national champions in the organization’s The Big Idea Competition and won the grants as part the national contest for high school entrepreneurs.

The competition, held in Wichita, Kansas, was the culmination of months of hard work by students to develop their boldest and most innovative business ideas.

The Big Idea finals were a national stage for students to pitch their business proposals and put their entrepreneurial skills into action for a panel of expert judges.

The Nelsons won for their ‘Youngest Doin It’ business, an event promotion company.

“I am constantly impressed with the original thinking and inventive business ideas that our entrepreneurs produce,” Youth Entrepreneurs president Kylie Stupka said. “Darion and DeAndre’s enthusiasm about their idea has left such a strong impact on their school, peers and community — encouraging others to follow their passions and become leaders.”

“Founded in 1991, the YE program has served as a platform for students to gain business development skills and build the confidence to explore their entrepreneurial passions —principles that help students achieve success in business and in life. What began as an eight-week program has since evolved into a year-long, accredited elective course for high school students,” the organization said in a new release.

Nationally, nearly 3,400 students participated in Youth Entrepreneurs during the 2017-18 school year.

