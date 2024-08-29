Brad’s Coat Drive getting an early start thanks to Gwinnett County teen

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — All over the city of Atlanta, the heat is on. But 14-year-old Caden Jackson says, enjoy summer while you still can.

“Winter comes very quickly. It is hot now, but it is soon going to be very cold,” Caden said.

His mom Renee says Caden wants everybody to bundle up.

“Every year we say Caden, do you want to collect hats, scarves, and gloves this year,” Renee said.

How about 10 years? Caden was four when he noticed that some of his classmates at preschool did not have winter wear. It became his mission to provide it.

Channel 2 introduced you to Caden’s collection drive in 2021. He set a record in 2022 and broke that record in 2023. He has now collected and distributed more than 7,000 hats, scarves, and gloves to local children in need.

This year, a certain someone has inspired Caden to take it to the next level.

“This is a little hotter than normal. 95 today. Our average high is 88,” Brad Nitz said.

Caden is joining Channel 2′s Chief Meteorologist and our nonprofit partner One Warm Coat to support Brad’s Coat Drive. The effort has helped thousands of metro area children and adults stay warm during the North Georgia winter.

“It is great for anybody to be involved. When you get a kid in school who sees a need and does something about it, that is incredible,” Brad said.

Even though we are still in August, Caden has already started this year’s campaign. He is excited to now collect coats for Brad’s Coat Drive.

“Hats, scarves, gloves, a. now coats. They go together like peanut butter and jelly,” Caden said.

