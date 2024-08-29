Election 2024: Here are the candidates on Georgia presidential ballot

ATLANTA — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his office have finalized the state ballot for the presidential election.

Earlier this week, Chief State Administrative Law Judge Michael Malihi ruled that four independent and third-party candidates are ineligible to appear on Georgia’s presidential ballot. However, the final decision was up to Raffensperger to make.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Thursday, Raffensperger’s office announced that the following candidates will appear on the ballot this November:

Kamala Harris (Democrat Party), Donald Trump (Republican Party), Chase Oliver (Libertarian), Claudia De la Cruz (Socialist Party), Jill Stein (Green Party) and Cornel West (Independent).

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. withdrew his request to be on the Georgia ballot.

The voter registration deadline for 2024 is Oct. 7, and early in-person voting begins Oct. 15.

Voters can request an absentee ballot. The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office says the earliest day for a registrar to mail out absentee ballots is Sept. 21 for this year’s election cycle, and the last day to submit an absentee ballot is Oct. 25.

The official last day to vote in person is Nov. 5, the day of the general election.

For those interested in voting through by absentee ballot, you can put your request in to do so here.

RELATED STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

GA voters can now request an absentee ballot for the November election

©2024 Cox Media Group