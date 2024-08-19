Absentee ballots available for request in Georgia. What you need to know

ATLANTA — As the United States inches closer to election day, and the 2024 presidential race, Georgia voters can start asking for options to vote by mail.

Monday is the first day that voters can request an absentee ballot, though they’ll have plenty of time to choose whether they want to vote in person or by mail.

By Georgia law, absentee ballots can be requested up to 11 days before any election, whether it’s a primary, runoff, statewide or federal general election.

The voter registration deadline for 2024 is Oct. 7, and early in-person voting begins Oct. 15.

The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office says the earliest day for a registrar to mail out absentee ballots is Sept. 21 for this year’s election cycle, and the last day to submit an absentee ballot is Oct. 25.

The official last day to vote in person is Nov. 5, the day of the general election.

For those interested in voting through by absentee ballot, you can put your request in to do so here.

