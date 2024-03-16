Bodycam footage shows moments 2 men were arrested in Gwinnett for carjacking after fleeing police

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A pair of metro Atlanta men were arrested and face a slew of charges after they were accused of carjacking a vehicle and shooting someone.

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, it took a PIT maneuver to bring 19-year-old James Steven Casey and 22-year-old Deaundrey Marques Everett into police custody.

Police said the arrests happened on the afternoon of Feb. 26, when officers in the West precinct found a stolen vehicle where the victim was carjacked and shot, with the assistance of Flock cameras. The carjacking incident had happened in Suwanee on Feb. 25, police said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When officers tried to stop the vehicle near South Berkely Lake Road and South Old Peachtree Road in incorporated Norcross, the suspects failed to yield and tried to get away.

Police executed a PIT maneuver, causing the vehicle to stop.

That’s when the driver, Casey, and Everett ran away on foot. Both men were apprehended and arrested, each facing multiple charges.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police say Casey and Everett are both in custody at the Gwinnett County Jail.

Casey was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm during the commission or attempt to commit certain crimes, hit and run, Willful obstruction of law enforcement, driving while license is suspended, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, unsafe lane change, improper window tint and four gang charges.

Everett was charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and two gang charges.

Both are also facing additional charges from the incident in Suwanee, police said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Atlanta mother arrested nearly 2 years after 5-year-old’s body found in suitcase 5-year-old Cairo Jordan from Atlanta's body was found stuffed in a suitcase in the woods on the side of an Indiana road.

©2023 Cox Media Group