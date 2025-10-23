Body cam captures dramatic moments Suwanee police confront suspect during traffic stop

A routine traffic stop in Suwanee escalated into a crash and foot chase, leading police to discover drugs and a modified gun in the suspect’s vehicle.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The incident occurred just after midnight at the Lowe’s parking lot on Lawrenceville Suwanee Road when Suwanee police pulled over 19-year-old Elzavier Hill for a headlight violation.

Upon running his name, officers found Hill had an expired license and was a wanted person, prompting him to flee.

TRENDING STORIES:

Bodycam footage captured the dramatic sequence of events as Hill attempted to escape in his black Dodge Challenger, which he wrecked in the process. Officers quickly tracked him down, hiding in the darkness, minutes later.

Inside the wrecked car, police say they discovered a Glock 19 with an extended magazine and an illegal full-auto conversion switch, along with bags of marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms, scales, and packaging materials.

Before Hill was put in the car, the officer asked him, “Is it worth it?”

That officer didn’t get a response.

Hill remains in jail without bond, facing 14 charges related to the incident. The police investigation continues, with officers questioning whether the car might have been stolen.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group