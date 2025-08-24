Beloved Lilburn skate rink closes its doors after 40 years

LILBURN, Ga. — Skate Along, a beloved skating rink in Lilburn, is closing its doors after more than 40 years, with its final skate taking place tonight.

The rink has been a community gathering place since 1978. Skaters could enjoy open skate until 7 p.m., then they had an adult skate night from 8 to 11 p.m. for the last time.

The building has been sold and is set to become an event center.

“I’m very very sad because I started coming in kindergarten in 1983,” said Jenna Pope, who said she also taught her daughter and nieces and nephews to skate there.

Skate Along has been a significant part of the community, hosting skate sessions, field trips, and birthday parties.

The rink has also been featured in movies and music videos, making it a cultural landmark in Gwinnett County.

The owners announced the closure earlier this month, stating that the building had been sold.

The rink has been a place where both the skate community and the broader Gwinnett community have come together. Fans and patrons of the rink said Sunday night marked the end of an era as people gather to skate one final time, reminiscing about the memories created within its walls.

With the closure of Skate Along, Lilburn loses a cherished venue that has brought people together for over four decades. The transition to an event center marks a new chapter for the building, but the memories of skating will remain with those who cherished the rink.

