Lilburn skating rink set to close this month after 40 years

LILBURN, Ga. — A business that’s been open in Lilburn for 40 years plans to close later this month.

It’s called Skate Along USA, and Wednesday night, customers said it will be a major loss for the community.

“The rink has played such a role, a big role, in the community for many years,” said Chris Salome.

Salome and her husband raised their kids on the rink on Beaver Ruin Road. The spot opened up in 1978. For decades, kids came there on field trips, families held birthday parties there and organizations hosted fundraisers at the rink. By 2016, Salome and her husband decided to buy it.

“Met some really cool people in the process,” Salome told Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco.

Stars like Shaq, Teddy Swims, and the family of Lisa “Left Eye” Lopez laced up there for events and videos before the Salome family sold it to Jason Chan last year.

He employs about 17 people now.

“Oh baby!” said Chan. “A lot of memories involved. A lot of grown people come in here and cry, just a little bit. It’s impressive. I hate to be going.”

This year, he got offered a deal to sell the building to someone who wants to rebuild it as an event space.

“If I had it my way, this place would not be going anywhere. We would keep this place as a skating rink,” said Joi Loftin.

She’s the general manager now, fielding calls from customers and former employees asking if they can buy the rental skates as keepsakes and if there’s time to do one last lap.

The answer is yes. There is still time. The rink is still operating until Aug 24.

Please, come by and skate!” said Chan. “Keep it alive, baby!”

Salome said she’s sad to see it go.

“It’s had a long run, and I hate to see it go,” said Salome.

