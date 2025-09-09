Atlanta Falcons legend Warrick Dunn surprises families by furnishing their homes

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Retired Atlanta Falcons legend Warrick Dunn surprised two Gwinnett County families by furnishing their new homes on Tuesday.

The families, who received their homes from Habitat for Humanity, received $10,000 in furniture and a $5,000 down payment check, thanks to the collaboration between Warrick Dunn Charities and Aaron’s.

“Oh my goodness. This is beautiful,” she exclaimed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Zakiya, a single mother, was overwhelmed with emotion as she entered her fully furnished home, a surprise she never anticipated.

“It just felt like a blessing. Another weight has been lifted off my shoulder,” said homeowner Zakiya told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson.

Warrick Dunn, known for his charitable work, emphasized the importance of creating lasting memories for the families.

“Those are moments that for me, it’s not about the material things, it’s really about the memories that you can create and those moments together that you cherish forever,” he said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Zakiya had initially planned to furnish her home gradually over the years, aiming to provide a stable environment for her 9-year-old daughter.

Dunn’s initiative has now benefited 243 families across the country, continuing his legacy of giving back to the community.

Zakiya says the kindness they received won’t end with her. The kindness she gave is the kindness she will give.

“It means that there’s people out there who love us and we’ll continue to work hard and be able to give back to others,” she said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group