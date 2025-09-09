100 in a 55: Man dead following high-speed chase with GSP

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — A high-speed police chase on Georgia 87 ended tragically Saturday night.
According to the Georgia State Patrol, around 7:12 p.m., a trooper spotted Michael Gonzales, 33, of Forsyth, Ga., driving a gray Dodge Durango at 100 miles per hour in a 55 MPH zone near mile marker 3 on GA-87.
Troopers said that despite attempts to stop the vehicle, Gonzales refused to pull over, leading to a chase that involved running multiple stop signs in Flovilla, Ga.
GSP said during the chase, Gonzales made several turns and, at one point, exited the roadway at the intersection of WF Smith Road and Higgins Road, hitting a street sign before driving away.
The chase eventually returned to GA-87 south, where the trooper tried several times to perform a PIT maneuver, but Gonzales swerved to avoid it, officials said.
Authorities said the chase ended between mile markers 2 and 3 when Gonzales tried to enter the northbound lane from the southbound lane, resulting in a PIT maneuver that caused the Durango to exit the roadway and hit a tree.
According to GSP, Gonzales was ejected from the vehicle and died on the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
