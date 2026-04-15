Georgia youth pastor accused of downloading child porn, pinged by police states away

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia youth pastor has been arrested, accused of downloading images of child pornography.

Pennsylvania State Police contacted the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office after the agency identified that the images were being downloaded at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Monroe County.

The Pennsylvania authorities issued five arrest warrants for John Tyler Moreland, 30, of Macon. He was then arrested by the U.S. Marshals in Houston County.

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Moreland was a youth pastor at the church, the Sheriff’s Office said.

He is currently in the Houston County Jail awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania.

Deputies in Monroe County are working with the FBI to see if there are any offenses committed here in Georgia by Moreland.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call 478-994-7010 or 478-994-7043.

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