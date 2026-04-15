Person shot, killed at Sandy Springs apartment complex

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Sandy Springs on Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the 550 Northridge apartments on Northridge Pkwy. off Roswell Road just before 8:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they found one person who had been shot.

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That victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the complex.

Details on what led up to the shooting have not been released.

Investigators have not commented on possible suspects.

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