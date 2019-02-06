0 Alleged drunken driver accused of crashing into home, killing grandmother inside

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Ayron Poche, 24, sat with his defense team and Spanish interpreter by his side inside the Gwinnett County courtroom Wednesday.

Just feet away from him, was the daughter of Janet Keenan, his alleged victim. She didn’t want to speak with us, but gave Channel 2's Lauren Pozen a photo of her mom.

Pozen saw she was tearing up during the hearing.

Investigators said on Jan. 21, after a night of drinking, Poche got into a car with another person and ended up crashing into a home on Meadow Church Road where Keenan lived.

"The house was structurally in flames," said Master Patrol Officer Nicholas Ready with the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Police said Poche was behind the wheel.

"The driver of the vehicle was not there. The resident inside the house had called 911 and was unable to make it out of the house before collapsing from smoke inhalation," Ready told the courtroom.

Investigators said Poche's story changed several times, but surveillance video from a nearby Quick Trip placed him at the crime.

"Mr. Poche is seen walking around. He gets food, pays for the food goes out into the car, comes back inside, goes to the bathroom and is seen carrying the initial driver who can’t walk straight. Mr. Poche is seen running around to the driver’s seat where he gets in the vehicle," Ready said.

Investigators said the two left the gas station and crashed 12 minutes later -- a crash that was captured on a neighbor's surveillance camera.

"They both leave the vehicle and proceed to walk up the hill," Ready said.

Poche's defense team told the courtroom their client has lived in Gwinnett County for two years, is married and has a 5-year-old child. No bond has been set.

