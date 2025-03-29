5 hospitalized, 2 in critical condition, after house fire in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Five people were hospitalized after a house fire early Saturday in Loganville.

Firefighters responded to a report of a fire on the 3800 block of Bay Cove Trail SE at 4:07 a.m.

The man who called 911 said he was in a bathroom with a woman and they were both becoming overcome with smoke.

Firefighters arrived at 4:16 a.m. and saw flames visible on the first and second floors of the home.

They entered the basement and used ladders to enter the house through second-floor windows.

Crews located the two adult victims, who were unresponsive at the time and took them out of the house through a window.

Medical teams standing by took over care of the victims.

Firefighters extinguished the fire at 4:46 a.m.

Five people were taken to the hospital.

Two adults were hospitalized in critical condition.

A third adult and two children who escaped the fire before firefighters arrived were taken to another hospital. They were stable.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

