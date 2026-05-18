A woman was supposed to help at-risk youth; she’s accused of using drug money to buy a Lamborghini

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A woman who ran homes for at-risk youth is accused of funneling drug money to buy a multi-million dollar home, a luxury car and more.

Kristen Draper of Alpharetta owns Reflections Group Home, LLC in Dayton, Ohio. Reflections runs three group homes in Dayton with space for 15 children.

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Draper reported she earned nearly $1 million from those 15 beds in 2024, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Georgia.

An investigation found Draper worked with her boyfriend, Antwaun Brown, to mix in money from his drug deals with income from Reflections to hide the source of the drug money, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“Draper was entrusted with protecting at-risk children, but instead allegedly used her position to launder money from fentanyl sales – a lethal drug that is killing our young people,” said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg.

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Investigators say Draper used the money to buy a $3 million home in Forsyth County and a $200,000 Lamborghini SUV.

Brown was arrested driving the Lamborghini in March of 2025. The SUV was registered to Reflections Group Home.

Investigators say they found nearly 10 pounds of fentanyl in the SUV. Just 2 milligrams of fentanyl can be fatal, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration. The amount seized is enough to kill nearly 2.5 million people. Channel 2 Action News previously reported it was the largest fentanyl bust in Georgia history.

Draper is charged with conspiracy to launder monetary instruments. Brown was previously charged wit possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl and will now face charges of drug and money laundering.

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