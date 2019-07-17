2nd suspect in 15-year-old boy's shooting death arrested

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett police say a man was been arrested by the Marshals Task Force weeks after a 15-year-old boy's shooting death outside a gas station.
Branden Gerena was shot and killed on July 1 outside a gas station on 4555 Thompson Mill Road in Buford.
Police said Gerena and his friend were hanging out outside the store when a man in his 20s approached the teens and shot one of them.
Authorities later identified two suspects in the shooting, 21-year-old Denzel Wilburn and 20-year-old Savion Dillard.
Wilburn was arrested July 3 and charged with armed robbery and conspiracy to commit a misdemeanor.
On July 16, Dillard was captured by Marshals in Green Bay, Wisconsin. He was charged murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault and others. Authorities said he will be sent back to Georgia "in the near future."
