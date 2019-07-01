  • 15-year-old killed at gas station; police searching for shooter

    Updated:

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for a man who shot and killed a teenager outside of a gas station in Gwinnett County. 

    The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. at the corner of Thompson Mill Road and Pebblebrook Drive in Buford. 

    Police told Channel 2 Action News that two teens were hanging out outside the store when a man in his 20s approached the teens, and shot one of them.

    The teen was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head. He later died. 

    LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning: We're at the scene talking to detectives about the deadly shooting

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories